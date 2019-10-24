|
|
Gregory Kleedtke
Plymouth - October 24, 2019 age 81. Loving husband of Lenorra. Beloved father of Greg Jr. (Diane), and Heidi. Dear grandfather of Noah, and Samantha.Funeral Service Monday, October 28th 10 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Sunday, October 27th 2-4 PM. Interment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019