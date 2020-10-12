Gregory Kowalski
Canton - October 10, 2020, Age 70. Beloved brother of Robert J. Kowalski. Dear uncle of David (Laurie) Kowalski and Rob (Lenore) Kowalski. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (west of Lilley Rd.). Instate Friday, 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Road (west of Sheldon) until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Share "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.