Grosse Ile - Greg Malcho, age 78 died Feb. 1st while in Florida. Beloved husband of Beth for 53 years. Dear father of Brent, Matthew (Nora) and Amy (Dan) Totonchi. Loving grandfather of Christy, Elise, and Ella Malcho and Brian and Jack Totonchi. Brother of Chuck and the late Brian, step brother of Nancy Van Deusen. A graduate of U of M, he was a whiz with numbers and retired after 35 years with the Ford Motor Company in various areas of finance, ending his career in food services. He was treasurer for the Board of the Ford Yacht Club on Grosse Ile as well as his condo association in Florida. The endeavor he was most proud of was his involvement with the Great Lakes Boat Building School in the Les Cheneaux Islands where he served as treasurer for 12 years. Greg loved his family, life in general, spending time in Hessel and especially anywhere on a boat. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to the Great Lakes Boat Memorial Visitation, Saturday, February 22nd, 11 am until the 1 pm Memorial Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. Building School, 485 S. Meridian St., Cedarville, MI 49719. The family is planning to have a celebration of life to be held in July in the upper peninsula. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020