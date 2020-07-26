1/1
Gregory Maltz
Gregory Maltz

Oak Park - GREGORY MALTZ, 64, of Oak Park, Michigan, died July 24, 2020. Cherished brother of Nancy (Dr. David) Schindler and the late Richard Maltz. Devoted son of the late Jack and the late Helen Maltz. Loving uncle of Lisa (Matthew Murray) Schindler-Murray and Michael Schindler. Dear nephew of Gordon (Betty) Maltz and Janet Schindler. Also survived by other loving relatives and many close friends. SERVICES WILL BE A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE ON MONDAY, JULY 27 AT 1:00 P.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
