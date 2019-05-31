Services
467 Fairford Rd
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
466 Fairford
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Gregory Michael Laethem Obituary
Gregory Michael Laethem

- - Gregory Michael Laethem, 64, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

He was the beloved father of Nicole Lauren, Garrett Kole and Alec Gregory; grandfather of Nova Lane Garrison and Nash William Laethem. He also is survived by his former wife, Monica and sister Maryann Martin

He was predeceased by his sister, Laura Richter and his brother Ray Laethem.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, Saturday June 1st at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 466 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods.

Donations may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 31 to June 1, 2019
