Gregory Michael Laethem
- - Gregory Michael Laethem, 64, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
He was the beloved father of Nicole Lauren, Garrett Kole and Alec Gregory; grandfather of Nova Lane Garrison and Nash William Laethem. He also is survived by his former wife, Monica and sister Maryann Martin
He was predeceased by his sister, Laura Richter and his brother Ray Laethem.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, Saturday June 1st at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 466 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods.
Donations may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 31 to June 1, 2019