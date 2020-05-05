Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory W. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory W. Anderson Obituary
Gregory W Anderson

Farmington Hills - Gregory W. Anderson, age 71 of Farmington Hills, passed away April 30th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Shannon for 37 years. Loving father of Ryan and Andrew (Alexandra). Cherished son of Betty (Don) Aschom and the late Walter Anderson (Billie). Dear brother of Elizabeth (Mark) Thompson. Nephew of Bill Gregory and Shirley Schwartz. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Greg's life will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions in his name are appreciated to The Rainbow Connection. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 5 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -