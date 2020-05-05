|
|
Gregory W Anderson
Farmington Hills - Gregory W. Anderson, age 71 of Farmington Hills, passed away April 30th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Shannon for 37 years. Loving father of Ryan and Andrew (Alexandra). Cherished son of Betty (Don) Aschom and the late Walter Anderson (Billie). Dear brother of Elizabeth (Mark) Thompson. Nephew of Bill Gregory and Shirley Schwartz. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Greg's life will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions in his name are appreciated to The Rainbow Connection. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 5 to May 10, 2020