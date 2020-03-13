|
Gretchen Mary Forrester
Gretchen Mary Forrester passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 82.
Gretchen is survived by her loving husband, John "Jack" Forrester; her beloved brother, Fr. Frederick "Fritz" Loos; her devoted daughters, Megan Kuczynski (Tom), Kathleen Forrester (José) and Terri Colasuonno (Ralph); as well as six grandsons, Alex, Nick, Stephen, Marc, Alexander and James.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Rose and Lorenz Loos and her son, John Forrester.
Gretchen loved sharing her life with Jack, her husband of more than 50 years. She also loved her family, being social, being in nature, and being joyful. Her Catholic faith was an important part of her life. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation from 10:00am until the time of Mass in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , Michigan Great Lakes Chapter ( https://www.alz.org/mglc) To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020