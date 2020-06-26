Gretelle Josephine Kopp
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gretelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gretelle Josephine Kopp

Dearborn - Gretelle Josephine Kopp, of Dearborn, passed away on June 25, 2020. Loving wife of the late Samuel Kopp and the late James G.W. Braddom Jr. Dearest mother of Eula Jean Braddom. Proud grandmother of Karen (John) Nadeau and Patrice (Clay) Briegel. Great grandmother of J.T., Jacob, and Nicole Nadeau. Visitation at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home on Wednesday 3-8pm. The family requests that masks be worn by all.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 26, 2020
Patty Briegel
Grandchild
June 26, 2020
Patty Briegel
Grandchild
June 26, 2020
Patty Briegel
Grandchild
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved