Gretelle Josephine Kopp
Dearborn - Gretelle Josephine Kopp, of Dearborn, passed away on June 25, 2020. Loving wife of the late Samuel Kopp and the late James G.W. Braddom Jr. Dearest mother of Eula Jean Braddom. Proud grandmother of Karen (John) Nadeau and Patrice (Clay) Briegel. Great grandmother of J.T., Jacob, and Nicole Nadeau. Visitation at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home on Wednesday 3-8pm. The family requests that masks be worn by all.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.