Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Roseland Park Cemetery
Guadalupe Garza

Shelby Township - Garza, Guadalupe T. Age 86, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the Late Pura. Dear father of America (Casmere II) Pojok,Velia (Gregory) Howell,Celia(late Neil) Bogedin, Matilda Garza and the late Guadalupe Jr.(and his surviving wife Maxine). Proud grandfather of Casmere III, S. Season, Sara, Danielle, Santos, Justin, Rhiannon, Racquel and Samantha. Also six brothers & three sisters. Visitation at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica, MI. Thursday 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. with his Funeral Service 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Internment at Roseland Park Cemetery, Friday at 11am. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019
