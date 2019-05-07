|
Guadalupe Garza
Shelby Township - Garza, Guadalupe T. Age 86, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the Late Pura. Dear father of America (Casmere II) Pojok,Velia (Gregory) Howell,Celia(late Neil) Bogedin, Matilda Garza and the late Guadalupe Jr.(and his surviving wife Maxine). Proud grandfather of Casmere III, S. Season, Sara, Danielle, Santos, Justin, Rhiannon, Racquel and Samantha. Also six brothers & three sisters. Visitation at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica, MI. Thursday 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. with his Funeral Service 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Internment at Roseland Park Cemetery, Friday at 11am. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019