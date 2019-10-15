Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Guido Mambro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guido Di Mambro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guido Di Mambro Obituary
Guido Di Mambro

Livonia - Guido Di Mambro was born April 11, 1923 and passed away October 13, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Costanza "Connie" Di Mambro. Proud father of Anita (James) Jabara, Francesca (Warren Valente) Di Mambro, Maria Dario and Rita Siedlaczek. Cherished grandfather of Jason (Koeun) Marra, Brandon, Adam, and Bianca Siedlaczek, Olivia and Liana Dario. Dear great grandfather of Joseph and Matteo Marra. A visitation will be held Thursday Oct 17 from 4-8pm and Friday Oct 18 from 2-8pm. Funeral service at St. Kenneth Church in Plymouth at 9:30am (in state 9am) on Saturday Oct 19. Please visit www.HarryJWillLivonia.com for more information.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guido's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now