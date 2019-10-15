|
|
Guido Di Mambro
Livonia - Guido Di Mambro was born April 11, 1923 and passed away October 13, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Costanza "Connie" Di Mambro. Proud father of Anita (James) Jabara, Francesca (Warren Valente) Di Mambro, Maria Dario and Rita Siedlaczek. Cherished grandfather of Jason (Koeun) Marra, Brandon, Adam, and Bianca Siedlaczek, Olivia and Liana Dario. Dear great grandfather of Joseph and Matteo Marra. A visitation will be held Thursday Oct 17 from 4-8pm and Friday Oct 18 from 2-8pm. Funeral service at St. Kenneth Church in Plymouth at 9:30am (in state 9am) on Saturday Oct 19. Please visit www.HarryJWillLivonia.com for more information.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019