Gus Chimienti
Dearborn Heights - Age 95 February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Stella for 72 years. Dear father of Paul (Kim), Dave (Pat), Raymond and MaryAnn (Rob) Ciszewski. Grandfather of Amy, Tony, Lauren, Erica, Nick and Melissa. Great grandfather of Avery, Riley, Courtney, Max, Ava and Davey. Visitation Saturday 5 pm - 8 pm and Sunday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). In state Monday 10:30 am until the 11 am Funeral Service at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to The . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019