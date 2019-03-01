Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 N. Inkster Rd (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill)
Garden City, MI
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 N. Inkster Rd (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill)
Garden City, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.)
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.)
View Map
Dearborn Heights - Age 95 February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Stella for 72 years. Dear father of Paul (Kim), Dave (Pat), Raymond and MaryAnn (Rob) Ciszewski. Grandfather of Amy, Tony, Lauren, Erica, Nick and Melissa. Great grandfather of Avery, Riley, Courtney, Max, Ava and Davey. Visitation Saturday 5 pm - 8 pm and Sunday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). In state Monday 10:30 am until the 11 am Funeral Service at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to The . www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
