|
|
Gwendolyn Sue Knapp died peacefully at home among family on February 13, 2020. She was born in 1941, and grew up in Bethesda, Maryland the eldest daughter of Thomas and Gwendolyn Heffelfinger who preceded her in death.
She attended Michigan State University where on a blind date her sophomore year she met the love of her life, Jerry. They were married in 1962 and celebrated their 57th anniversary in June. They were blessed with three children and six grandchildren.
Sue served in local politics as the Supervisor of Lyon Township, but when offered an opportunity to seek higher office she declined - wanting to spend more time with family. Her focus was being an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She relished the roles and loved the titles "honey", "mom", and later "memom" by her grandchildren.
Gwen's faith and lifelong relationship with the Episcopal Church was central to how she lived. She remained active in the church and maintained deep friendships throughout the years that started on Sundays. She regularly volunteered her time. After hurricane Katrina, she organized Christmas toy drives to support families affected by the disaster. She collected toys in Michigan, drove them to Mississippi, and provided them to families in need.
Gwen is survived by husband Jerry; daughters Kristina (David) and Kimberly (Eric); son Scott (Josette); brother Tom (Patricia); sister Diane (Paul); grandchildren Tyler, Morgan, Jerrod, Chloe, Marley, and Quinn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday, February 19th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Brighton Michigan. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. A church service will be conducted at noon followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St Paul's Episcopal Church Building Fund, Brighton, Michigan.
www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020