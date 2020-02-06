|
Gwynneth Marie Newton
The family and friends of Gwynneth Marie Newton are devastated to announce her death on January 31st, 2020, at the age of 72. Gwynn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was smart and funny, and a wonderful listener. She made friends with strangers, and valued every relationship. Befriending people throughout her journey, Gwynn was only a stranger once, after that, you were family.
Sharp intelligence and a sly wit created lasting bonds. Gwynn's creative, courageous spirit traveled the world, danced forever, sculpted award winning glass art, built businesses from ideas, and was worshipped as a sock-monkey goddess.
Gwynn proved that a life well-lived requires no overtime, and that "borrowed time" is a gift worth living. Every day, she showed up ready to learn. Always a willing mentor and coach, Gwynn's unique perspective created signature solutions, and found possibilities and options for anyone willing to ask. She paid it forward. In the end, it was all love.
Gwynn leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Pete Dilworth, sons Ian Newton (Elizabeth), Gregory Newton (the late Tytti Newton), daughters Kate Dilworth (Maria Webster) and Molly Dilworth, grandchildren Brandon Newton, Connor Newton, Kelly Newton, Chase Dilworth, sister Susan (Sherman Katz), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her relentlessly upbeat presence. Gwynn is the daughter of the late Ruth Ridout and Lincoln Horton. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Gwynn's life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made to: Michigan Medicine; Anna S.F. Lok, M.D., Hepatology Breakthrough Research Fund.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020