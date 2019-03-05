Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Armenian Church
Southfield, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Armenian Church
Southfield, MI
Haig "Hike" Hagopian


Haig "Hike" Hagopian Obituary
Haig "Hike" Hagopian

- - Haig "Hike" Hagopian, age 86, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Tecumseh Place. He was born on February 11, 1933 in Dearborn. On May 30, 1959 he married Shirley Jordan in Detroit and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2016.

Funeral Service for Hike will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. John's Armenian Church in Southfield, MI the Very Rev. Fr. Aren Jebejian officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Huron Valley Cemetery in Flat Rock, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019
