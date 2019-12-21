|
|
Hal Quantz
Roseville - Hal Kenneth Norman Quantz, a man of exceptional warmth, generosity of spirit, intellect, and mechanical aptitude, died November 17, 2019 at his home in Roseville, Mich. at age 69. Hal endeavored to live a considered life, being open, honest, and always seeking out the beauty in people and nature.
Hal's engineering skills were legendary. Throughout his life, Hal was a great mentor for many in the automotive diagnostic and repair field. One friend coined the phrase WWHD, what would Hal do, to use as a guiding mantra. When others were stumped by something they thought didn't make sense, Hal's consistent response was "Sure it does, we just don't know how yet." Hal would then proceed to figure it out, fix it, and make it work. He was a mechanical genius, transmission specialist, business owner, dealership manager, and vehicular diagnostics author. He recently retired from Tweddle Group.
Born in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1951, the young cowboy moved to Michigan with his family and settled in Wayne, later moving to St. Clair Shores and then Algonac and Port Huron. He graduated from Lakeview High School, attended Macomb Community College, and served in the U.S. Navy . He spent 10 years in central Florida as manager of a major auto dealership, yet lived most of his life in Michigan.
A man of many talents and interests, Hal played drums, classical guitar, sitar, harmonica, and enjoyed music of all types -- from Beethoven to Zappa. His deep memorable voice was perfect for Doo-wop. Hal enjoyed photography and loved the water as a Sea Scout, sailor, swimmer, skier, and underwater adventurer. Most recently, Hal was a wildflower and tomato gardner, and created a nature center right outside his window.
Hal is predeceased by his parents, Elaine and Norman; and his loving wife of 38 years, Mary (Reynolds), RN, who died in 2015.
Hal is survived by his son Joshua Quantz, who saw his father trying to make things better in whatever way he could, for anyone who needed it.
"Hal loved joy and beauty," says Josh. "You might think many people do. But most only really love their own joy, find beauty, only in what they behold. Hal's love was for the knowledge that joy and beauty for anyone is truly for us all. He never stopped finding new places to look and new ways to explore all the wonder life, every life, could experience."
In addition to Josh, Hal is survived by the last great love of his life, Vicky Billington, also widowed, when they met online in 2017. Neither one could believe their good fortune and they tried to make the most of every minute they had together.
In addition to Vicky, Hal is also survived by Vicky's daughter Carson, and Carson's daughters, Melanie and Oriana, who called him Grandpa Hal.
Hal is also survived by a stepson, Gregory Reynolds, and Greg's daughter Dillon; siblings Aaron (Tracey), Sharon (Jerry), Cheryl ( Bill ) and Dale (Christina); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Hal was loved by many and will be greatly missed but never forgotten. A celebration of his life will be held on a beautiful summer day next year. Details will be shared via social media.
Those who wish to further honor his life may do so through a contribution to efforts that support financial and racial equality.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019