|
|
Hansford (Hank) Holmes Hancock Jr.
Hansford (Hank) Hancock Holmes Jr, 98, passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born March 16, 1922 in Greenville, Ky to Hansford Hancock Sr and Louise Hancock. Hank honorably served during WWII, earning multiple medals for his actions on the European front, including D-day at Utah beach. Together, he and his wife, Lucille, have one Daughter, Jan Kreitsch (Jim). He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, his parents, and brother, Donald. Hank was a loving grandfather (Pop) to Cynthia (Craig) Wetzel and Tammy (Robert) Prucka. He was a loving great-grandfather (Poppy) to Leo, Celia, Max, Marlowe, Olive, Robert. A private burial will take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West in Westland, Michigan. Arrangements by the Howe Peterson Dearborn Chapel, (313) 561-1500 or visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020