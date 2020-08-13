Harlan Scribner
Warren - Harlan, Scribner, age 90 of Warren, died August 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Michael and Lisa Harlan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Scribner was a graduate of Brown University and Northwestern University Law School. He worked for Chrysler for over 30 years and was an active member at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Scribner was married to his loving wife, Mary, for nearly 60 years. He loved his family and he especially loved his Detroit Tigers. Visitation Sunday, August 16th, from 5-9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road in Warren. In state Monday at 9 am until his Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Road in Warren. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the American Heart Association
or the American Lung Association
. www.Temrowski.com