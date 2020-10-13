1/
Harold Anthony Garczynski
Harold Anthony Garczynski

Canton - October 13, 2020; Age: 92. Beloved husband of the late Donna. Dear father of Anthony (Stacey) and John (Marie Catherine). Cherished grandfather of Sara (James) Temple, Amelia (Augustin) Paire, Erica, Basil, Leah and Victoire Garczynski. Preceded in death by his sisters, Geraldine White and Mary Ann Vernon. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (west of Lilley Rd.) Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Funeral mass Friday 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Road (south of Cherry Hill). Share "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
