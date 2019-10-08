|
|
Harold "Duke" Barnes
Chesterfield Township - Harold Barnes, affectionately known as "Duke", age 85, of Chesterfield Township, Michigan, passed away surrounded by his loving daughters on October 7, 2019. Duke was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan to Harold and Martha Barnes in 1934. Duke served his country in the Navy beginning in 1952. He then returned to Detroit to follow in his father's footsteps by serving in the Detroit Fire Department from 1956 until he retired in 1981. Duke's passion in life, besides his family, was being a member of the Detroit Fire Department. He enjoyed bowling, softball and golfing with his firefighter brothers. He also loved to travel and toured the U.S. twice in his motorhome.
Beloved husband of the late Nellie Barnes and the late Marion Walsh. Loving father of Sheree (Tom) Pannecouk, Terry (Lane) Vetter and Kim (Byron) Trerice. Proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Faith) Rahhal, Chris and Natalie Trerice. Also survived by his brothers Michael and Gary (Catherine) Barnes, his niece Lisa (Joel) Schryburt and his nephew Justin (Janelle) Barnes. Duke was also embraced by the Walsh family: Mike (Kathy), Steve (Kathy), Chuck (Barb), Jeff (Beth), 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore, Michigan at 1:00 pm, with a service at 2:00 p.m. Luncheon to follow.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019