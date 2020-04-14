Resources
New Hudson - Harold passed away April 13, 2020 after a long fight with cancer at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of Joann; dear father of Diane (John) Goodwin, Shirley (William) Moore, Bradley, Terri (Joseph) Dewyer and the late Nancy Drake. He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Family is planning a future service. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis, www.cff.org. Care and services were entrusted to L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northville - (248) 348-1233. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
