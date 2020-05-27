|
|
Harold E. DeForest
Harold E. DeForest passed away at the age of 96, May 24, 2020, of heart failure. He was born on March 1, 1924 in St. Catherines Ontario Canada to Edward DeForest and Rose Mary Smart, (stepfather/pa) Homer G. Baxter. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Shirley Baxter and brother, Homer R. Baxter.
He married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Mildred Mater on May 24, 1947 in Detroit Michigan who passed away in 2003.
They had four children, Kathleen Roberts, Michael DeForest, Susanne (the late Robert) DeGeorge and Mary (Michael) Blair.
Thirteen grandchildren Kellie, Brian, Heather, Chris, Scott, Tanner, Shaylyn, Chance, Paris, Tina, Tom, Melissa and Tim. He had 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
He served as Commander of the Chapter 129 and was a member of many other organizations. He spent many years as a volunteer at the Veterans Hospital in Detroit which he always said, "The good lord kept me here this long for a reason, being with veterans less fortunate than me was it." He also traveled to schools to share his story on his experiences serving our country. He would always end his speech with a little life lesson, he had a finger shot off in battle (his middle finger) which he would tell them to not ever hold it up to the enemy because it wouldn't end well.
He was very proud to be a member of the "Greatest Generation" (Our Hero) and will be missed by many.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020