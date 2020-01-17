Resources
Higgins Lake - Harold Erwin Kleinsmith, 92 of Higgins Lake, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with his family by his side. Harold was born on January 6, 1928 in Detroit Michigan and was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jennie and Floyd Rice, and by his grandparents Anthony and Mary Kleinsmith, who adopted and raised him. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Kleinsmith (nee Arabigian); children Margaret Kleinsmith-Hildebrand, (Dan), Kevin Kleinsmith (Anne), Keith Kleinsmith (Tomla) and Suzanne Kleinsmith Saganich (Damon Troyan); grandchildren Jennifer Ashlock (Jared), Jane Stillings (Sean), Rachel Kleinsmith and Joseph Kleinsmith (Emma Crossland); great-grandchildren Daniel, Evan and Harley; niece Jackie El Chemmas, and was a great-uncle of many.

Harold lived his life putting family first. He instilled integrity and fierce loyalty in each of his children. In their retirement, he and Marge spent their time traveling to the homes of their children. A great day for Harold was spent reading a book or working in the garden. Harold was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in WWII and Korea. Harold always hoped that one day he could have a conversation with a dog to see what they were thinking. That day has come.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Posha's Angel Foundation, 21623 Avalon Drive, Rocky River, OH 44116 (a 501(c)(3) that provides funding for veterinarian services for families in need) or to a . All services are private.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
