Harold Eugene Burgin Sr.
Davisburg - Harold Eugene Burgin Sr., age 78, of Davisburg, passed away April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Noel (nee Jennings) Burgin. Loving father of Harold Eugene Burgin Jr., Timothy Dale Burgin and Deborah Jean Mack. Proud grandfather of Cassandra Rose (David) Bicknell and Korey Elizabeth (Scott) Smith. Treasured great-grandfather of James David Bicknell, Crosby James Smith and Desirae Jolene Smith. Dear brother of Charles (Thelma) Burgin and Larry (Sandy) Burgin; and brother-in-law of Carole (Roy) Tiesler and Betty (Phil) Raymond. Harold will be missed by many nieces and nephews, and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Charles and Edith Burgin; and his siblings Charles Ed, Donald and Robert Burgin. Due to COVID-19, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020