Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
- - Capion Harold F. February 7, 2019 Age 99. Mr. Capion was born April 20, 1919 in Skoshoved, Denmark to the late Louie and Anna (Jorgensen) Capion. He was the beloved husband of the late Alma of 56 years. Loving father of Philip Capion. Grandfather of Jaclyn and Erik. Great-grandfather of Mason. Dear brother of Lillian (Ed) Atwood and the late Roy Capion. Harold immigrated to Blandburg, PA in 1924, moved to Detroit in 1954 and settled in Wixom in 1972. He was very proud of his Danish heritage and very active in the Danish Community. Visitation 3-8 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi 248-348-1800. Visitation also Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am at the funeral home. Pastor Jim Hockley officiating. Memorial contributions to . Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
