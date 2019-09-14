Services
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
West Bloomfield - Harold was a WWII veteran serving overseas, was a national hardball squash champion, played French horn in the Detroit All City Orchestra, and had a great sense of humor. Beloved husband of Donna Garmel. Dear father of Jeffery (Laura Knott) Garmel, Julie (Jeff Greer) Garmel, Sara (Michael Wujciak) Garmel and Gus (Laura Kerr) Garmel. Loving grandfather of Charles (Candice Watts-Garmel) Garmel, Greta Garmel, Joseph Wujciak and Kate Wujciak. Devoted brother of the late David Garmel and the late Murray Garmel. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 14, 2019
