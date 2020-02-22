|
Harold Ryder Humble
Dearborn - Age 95, formerly of Farmington, Mason and Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
He was born June 23, 1924 in Detroit to Joseph and Ethel Mary (Ryder) Humble. Beloved husband of the late Jane, married in 1949.He is greatly missed by his children Susan Sridharan (Sridhar), John (Janet), Jeff (Janell) and Steve (Carolyn), grandchildren Mali, Kasey, Kyle, Cameron, Katie, Julia and Cole, extended family, and good friends.
Family will receive friends Sunday, March 15 from 2 - 4 p.m. in the Edison Room at Henry Ford Village, 15101 Ford Rd (at Greenfield Rd) Dearborn.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020