Harold Sharp
Westland - Passed away on Nov. 22 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Laquada. Loving father of Vickie (Craig) Salisbury and Michael (Kari). Dear grandfather of April (Ben) Vlug, Jeremy (Danielle) Howard, Austin (Hayley) Sharp, and Travis Sharp. Great grandfather of Ethan, Aiden, Collin, Kylie, Jolie, and Gigi. Harold was one of twelve brothers and sisters. Visitation Monday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Road (W. of Lilley), Canton. Instate 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Canton, 44500 Cherry Hill (at Sheldon) until time of service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions to Bethel Youth Camp would be greatly appreciated. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
.