Harold Swantek
Harold Swantek

Port Sanilac - Harold, of Port Sanilac, MI and formerly Detroit, died July 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Retired Graphic Artist for the City of Detroit. Beloved husband of the late Bonita (Bonnie) Swantek. Survived by his daughter, Maria (Peter) Fischer of Germany and two grandchildren. Visitation 10-2 P.M. on Monday, August 3, at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. at the Port Sanilac Cemetery. Memorial contributions to United Hospice Service of Marlette would be appreciated.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
AUG
3
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Port Sanilac Cemetery
