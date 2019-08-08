|
Harold Wellington Lanfear, Jr.
Troy - a member of America's greatest generation, a man deeply committed to his faith and family and a resident of Troy Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the age of 92. He is survived by Eva his loving wife of 72 years, his children Harold Wellington III (Karen), Rebecca Darmafall (Gerald), Christopher (Margaret), Regina Stephenson (Mark), Dennis (Karen), Janine Craft (Charles), Patrick, Kathleen Pautz (Keith), Teresa, Matthew (Jennifer), Daniel (Elizabeth), Jonathan (Sarah), Mark, and David (Sara) M.D., 32 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Joann Monti (the late Emanuel), Judy Stepp (the late John), Michael (Joanne), Kathleen Kelly (the late John) and Jane Lamb (David). He is pre-deceased by his parents, his twin sons Matthew James and Mark Andrew who passed shortly after their birth, and his siblings Patricia Prager (the late Donald), Geraldine Meissner (the late Herman), Terrence, Richard Carl (the late Ilene) and Dennis (Jeanie). The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11th from 1-7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. Troy (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. The Funeral Mass will be on Monday, August 12th at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 641 Chrysler Freeway, Detroit. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Christian Memorial Cemetery, 521 E. Hamlin Rd, Rochester Hills on Tuesday August 13th at 12:00 p.m.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019