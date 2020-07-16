Harold Z. Zurek
Warren - January 4, 1933 to July 15, 2020 Age 87. Born in Detroit to Bella & Zygmund Zurek. He served in the US Army during the end of the Korean War as a Corporal in the 31st Dixie Division Battery B. 775th Field Artillery. He retired after 25 years as a custodian and then carpenter for the East Detroit Schools and served as Secretary & Vice President for AFSCME Local #120.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Iris Zurek, daughter Dianne (Michael) McDonald, sisters Mary Ann (James) De Luca, and JoAnne (Walter) Plajstek, his step daughter Sherry Rivard, his nephew Michael De Luca (who was like a son), and his nephew and godson David Plajstek. He was predeceased by his sisters Shirley (Larry) Gornowicz and Kathleen (Donald) Bonnette. He will be fondly remembered by many cherished nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Michigan Cancer Specialists in Roseville who became a second family.
Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with a 6pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Monday instate 10:30am at St. Malachy Catholic Church 14155 14 Mile Rd (East of Schoenherr) until time of Mass 11am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the care of Harold's wife Iris Zurek or the MDS Foundation. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
**Please be advised that in observance of the governmental order from the State of Michigan. When in attendance we kindly ask, for the safety and well being of the family we serve, that everyone wear a face covering and practice social distancing.**