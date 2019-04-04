Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
All Seasons
5600 Drake Road
West Bloomfield, MI
West Bloomfield - Abramowitz, Harriet, 90, of West Bloomfield died April 1, 2019. A loving wife and mother, she was also a social worker, educator and volunteer. After earning a Master's Degree in 1951, she started her career at a number of mental health facilities. Later she worked for the Bloomfield Hills and South Lyon school districts. She was also an adjunct professor at Wayne State University, and volunteered for many community organizations. She is survived by her son Mordecai; her daughter Corrinne Sharp (Howard); her son and David (Linda Staheli); and grandchildren Simon Sharp and Jacqueline and Joshua Abramowitz. She follows her husband Ralph who died in 2015 after 64 years of marriage. Donations may be sent to the Henry & Delia Meyers Library and Media Center at the JCC of Metro Detroit to honor her long commitment to the library. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at All Seasons, 5600 Drake Road, West Bloomfield, MI, 48322.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
