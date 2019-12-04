|
|
Harriet Berlin
Huntington Woods - Harriet Berlin, age 88, of Huntington Woods, died December 3, 2019.
Beloved wife for over 40 years to the late Irving Berlin. Devoted mother of Andrea Berlin and Howard (Julie) Berlin. Loving grandmother of Nathaniel Olson, Rebekkah Olson, Max Berlin, Aaron Berlin, Cherished. Sister to Lanny (Marlene) Lahr and the late Marshall Lahr.
SERVICES: 12:00 NOON SUNDAY 12/8/2019 at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment: Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019