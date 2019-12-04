Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
Harriet Berlin Obituary
Harriet Berlin

Huntington Woods - Harriet Berlin, age 88, of Huntington Woods, died December 3, 2019.

Beloved wife for over 40 years to the late Irving Berlin. Devoted mother of Andrea Berlin and Howard (Julie) Berlin. Loving grandmother of Nathaniel Olson, Rebekkah Olson, Max Berlin, Aaron Berlin, Cherished. Sister to Lanny (Marlene) Lahr and the late Marshall Lahr.

SERVICES: 12:00 NOON SUNDAY 12/8/2019 at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment: Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
