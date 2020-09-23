1/1
Harriet Crosby
1933 - 2020
Harriet Crosby

Taylor - Age 86; September 22, 2020: of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Crosby for 55 years. Dear sister of David (Theresa) Hildebrandt. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Harriet was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Luther Church. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Taylor Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral home, 9800 S. Telegraph Rd. The service will be held on Monday, September 28 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Glen Eden Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Michigan Humane Society. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
SEP
28
Service
11:00 AM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
1 entry
September 23, 2020
So sad to hear about my Aunt Harriet passing away yesterday. She was so nice to me. I am going to miss the cards she always send me! It makes you feel special!
Jim Hildebrandt
Family
