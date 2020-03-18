Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Prentis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Prentis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Prentis Obituary
Harriet Prentis

Huntington Woods - Harriet Prentis, 94, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died on 15 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Prentis. Cherished mother of Michael (Mandy) Prentis. Loving Grandma Harriet of Mara Prentis. Sister of the late Helene Greenwald. FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD WEDNESDAY MARCH 18, 2020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -