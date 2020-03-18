|
Harriet Prentis
Huntington Woods - Harriet Prentis, 94, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died on 15 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Prentis. Cherished mother of Michael (Mandy) Prentis. Loving Grandma Harriet of Mara Prentis. Sister of the late Helene Greenwald. FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD WEDNESDAY MARCH 18, 2020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020