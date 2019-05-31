|
|
Harriett Bernice Brown
Ann Arbor - Harriett Bernice Brown, age 94, departed this life peacefully on May 14, 2019. She was the seventh of ten children born to Porter Anthony and Minnie (Cook) Dillard at their Hartford Avenue home on Detroit's west side. She attended Northwestern High School, graduating in 1942. Harriett was devoted to family, love and faith—always carrying a positive outlook. She wed the love of her life, James (Jimmy) W. Brown, Jr., at St. Cyprian's Church in 1948, cherishing 59 years of marriage together. Greg was born in 1951 and Randy in 1959, and as an Air Force family they enjoyed living throughout the US and Europe. Each day of life Harriett artfully, lovingly exemplified the values of family togetherness and tolerance learned early on. With grace, dignity and a beautiful demeanor, Harriett serves as an inextinguishable inspiration for those who she knew—and, in turn, the world is most blessed to have known her.
Exactly as she wished—with the warmth and unity as One Family—sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and dear friends gather to remember, honor and celebrate the life of Harriett Brown at her Memorial Service: Tuesday, June 4th, 11am-2pm, The Kellogg Conference Center, Big 10 Room C, 219 South Harrison Road, East Lansing MI 48824.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 31, 2019