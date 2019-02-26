|
Harriett Kain
Livonia - Kain, Harriett age 89 of Livonia. Cherished wife of Blair. Loving mother of Nancy (Gary) Paskievitch, Blair Jr. (Theresa), Robert (Ellen) and Janet (John) DeVergilio. Proud grandma of Brad, Janet, Julie, Rachel, Michelle, Mallory, Megan, Mathew, Hannah and great grandma of Ava, Mia, Lucas, Madison, Haley, Jacob, Emily and Kylie. Dearest sister of Edgar Talbot. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Wednesday 3pm-8pm. Funeral Thursday at the funeral home. Gathering 10am, Service 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019