Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriett Kain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriett Kain


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harriett Kain Obituary
Harriett Kain

Livonia - Kain, Harriett age 89 of Livonia. Cherished wife of Blair. Loving mother of Nancy (Gary) Paskievitch, Blair Jr. (Theresa), Robert (Ellen) and Janet (John) DeVergilio. Proud grandma of Brad, Janet, Julie, Rachel, Michelle, Mallory, Megan, Mathew, Hannah and great grandma of Ava, Mia, Lucas, Madison, Haley, Jacob, Emily and Kylie. Dearest sister of Edgar Talbot. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Wednesday 3pm-8pm. Funeral Thursday at the funeral home. Gathering 10am, Service 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now