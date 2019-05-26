|
|
Harry Aston
- - Harry Aston, 91, died peacefully in his sleep on May 21, 2019. Harry was born on June 9, 1927 in Ontario, Canada. Harry lived in Farmington Hills, MI, St. Petersburg, FL, La Quinta, CA and Brighton, MI. Harry was a successful businessman who founded and owned several companies during his working years. He raised six children and was a wonderful father to all of them. After retiring, Harry enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, catching Walleye on Lake Erie, tinkering with different projects around the house and golfing. Harry actually recorded a Hole-in-one at a young age of 86. Harry's charm, wit and charisma endeared him to many.
Harry is survived by his Brother Robert Aston; children and their spouses, Cynthia and Robert Overfield, Nancy and Dan Harrigan, Susan and Randy Hamlett, Richard and Wendy Aston; and 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019