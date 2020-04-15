|
Harry Charles Neslon
Gaylord - H. Charles Nelson, Jr., 83, died peacefully on April 8, 2020. Chuck was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 20, 1936. He was a graduate of Assumption High School and University and obtained a degree from Worsham College of Mortuary Science. He was a consummate funeral director and founded the Nelson Funeral Home in Gaylord, Michigan in 1965. He was dedicated to his family and community serving on numerous boards and organizations.
He is survived by his wife Patricia (Wattson) Nelson; his children; Carol Nelson-Snyder, Susan, David, Kelly Nelson (Kenneth) Steinthal, Elizabeth Nelson (Philip) Tobias; grandchildren; Jennifer (Darren) Littell, Patrick Nelson, William, and Shannon Snyder, Hogan and Jack Tobias, and great-grandson Dillon Snyder; Cousins; Margery Parsons, and Kate Leidner; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Adeline Patti Nelson, Uncle Edgar and Aunt Irene Bates, and cousins; Jack (Peg) Bates, and William (Winnie) Bates.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service and schedule a memorial at a later date. Donations may be made to, the Otsego County Ambulance Corps or St. Mary Cathedral School, through the Nelson Funeral Home. www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020