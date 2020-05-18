|
|
Harry E. Beeson
Born August 26, 1927 in Quincy, Illinois to Alfonso C. and Elizabeth (née Millikan) Beeson.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, graduated from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, and spent his entire career working for the DT&I/GT railroad. He was preceded in death by his wife Sarah (née Buckler), son John, and great grandson John. Surviving are his daughters Sally Sue (Lawrence) Little and Betsy K. (David) Honor, and grandchildren Kimberly, Michael (Carolyn), Jack (Gianna), Matthew and Harrison and great grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Brianna, Helena and Gemma. A private service was held at Acacia Park Cemetery. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 18 to May 24, 2020