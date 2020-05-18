Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Beeson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Beeson


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Beeson Obituary
Harry E. Beeson

Born August 26, 1927 in Quincy, Illinois to Alfonso C. and Elizabeth (née Millikan) Beeson.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, graduated from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, and spent his entire career working for the DT&I/GT railroad. He was preceded in death by his wife Sarah (née Buckler), son John, and great grandson John. Surviving are his daughters Sally Sue (Lawrence) Little and Betsy K. (David) Honor, and grandchildren Kimberly, Michael (Carolyn), Jack (Gianna), Matthew and Harrison and great grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Brianna, Helena and Gemma. A private service was held at Acacia Park Cemetery. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 18 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -