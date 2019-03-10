|
Harry Edwin Craig
- - Harry Edwin Craig passed away February 27, 2019 at age 91. Graduate of Mackenzie High School, University of Michigan class of 1951 and Wayne State Law School. Longtime director of personnel at Ford Motor Company and later with Ford Aerospace. After retiring continued to consult with Ford's Management Training Program. Beloved husband of the late Donna Wynne. Devoted father of Tim (Therese Ojibway), the late William Edward, and Connie. Loving grandfather of Clinton James and Julia Wynne Metas. Family will receive friends Friday, March 15, from 3-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Timothy M. Craig Family Trust, 63 Meadowbrook Place, Maplewood, NJ 07040, benefiting Clinton J. Craig's Autism Care.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019