Harry Eugene Dummitt
Knoxville - Harry Eugene Dummitt - age 88 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Harry was a retired U.S. Air Force Airman. Preceded in death by father, Golda Estill Dummitt; mother, Effie Mae Bloomfield Dummitt; brother, Shelby Dummitt; sisters, Lorene (Jim) Carter, Elouise (Albert) Driscoll, Patsy Monene Dummitt; and brothers-in-law, Jesse Chinn and Bill Sliger. Survived by sisters, Pauline Chinn, Darlene (Ken) McCormack, and Josephine Sliger. Services will be held at Uht Funeral Home in Westland, MI on Saturday, July 11, 2020, followed by the entombment at Michigan Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com