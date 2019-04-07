|
|
Harry Ewald
Farmington Hills - Harry Ewald passed away April 4, 2019. He was the loving husband of Judith for 54 years. Visitation Friday, April 12th, 1 p.m.- 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Time for Sharing at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, April 13th, at 9 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to Mercy High School Scholarship Fund - Tuition Assistance in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019