Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Ewald Obituary
Harry Ewald

Farmington Hills - Harry Ewald passed away April 4, 2019. He was the loving husband of Judith for 54 years. Visitation Friday, April 12th, 1 p.m.- 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Time for Sharing at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, April 13th, at 9 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to Mercy High School Scholarship Fund - Tuition Assistance in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
