Harry George Greenleaf
Harry George Greenleaf of Livonia, Michigan was born on May 27, 1936 and passed away April 28, 2020 in his sleep. He is survived by his loving wife Audrey Greenleaf and they been married for 58 years. Proud father of Kim (Greg) Page and Mark (Kathy) Greenleaf. Dear grandfather of Brittany (Christopher) Barcroft, Harry C. Greenleaf, Christian Greenleaf, Brad Page, Katie Page, Allie Page. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Harry is preceded in death by his sibilings Edward Greenleaf, Rosella Thompson, Newton Greenleaf and Fred J. Greenleaf.
Harry was born in Palermo, New York to his late parents Fred and Mabel. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 37 years of service. He served as a member of the Board of Trustees at Schoolcraft college for 18 years and was an active volunteer in politics at all levels.
His passions included education and family.In his free time he enjoyed traveling, golf, gardening, and spending family time at the cottage in Northern Michigan.
A private family service will be held May 2, 2020.
Arrangements for a Memorial and Celebration of Life will be forthcoming.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.HarryJWillFuneralHome.com/Livonia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020