Memphis, T.N. - Harry Harukichi Oyafuso, a longtime Detroit area resident and electrical engineer for the Ford Motor Company, died on August 10 in Memphis, T.N. He was 90.



Born in Maui, Hawaii, Harry was a first-generation Japanese-American, or Nisei, who served as a commissioned sergeant and second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Stationed at Fort Knox, K.Y., he studied tank combat under George Patton IV, son of the famed World War II general.



After leaving the army, Harry moved to Detroit in the early 1950s. It was in the Motor City that he met and married Virginia, his beloved wife of 62 years.



He attended Lawrence Institute of Technology, earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. During his career at Ford, which spanned more than 30 years, he received a couple of patents for designing windshield wiper controls.



Harry was a devoted family man who was affectionately known as "Papa" to his six grandchildren. He and Virginia were both from large families, and they enjoyed participating in big family reunions that brought the far-flung members of their "Ohanas" together every so many years. Harry was an avid golfer, bowler, and blackjack player, and he loved rooting on his favorite Detroit sports teams, especially the Lions. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughters Sharon (Art) DeLaurier and Carol (Gosta) Pettersson; son Kevin (Linda) Oyafuso; grandchildren Gregory Oyafuso, Olivia Loria, and Henry and Tyler DeLaurier; as well as four brothers and three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughters Emily Loria and Kathlyn Oyafuso, as well as four of his siblings.









