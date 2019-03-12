|
Harry Joseph "Taco" Bowman
Detroit - Age 69 of Detroit, passed away, Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Marysville, Michigan on July 17, 1949 to his parents, Harry Joseph & Geraldine Bowman who have preceded him in death along with his brother, John Patrick Bowman. Harry is survived by 3 siblings, Peter Bowman, David Bowman, and Sharon Lamar; 3 daughters, Kellie (Brian) Weddle, Krystin (Jonathan) Bagwell, and Kortney Bowman; grandchildren, Steven & Justin Osgood, and Malin & Roman Bagwell; 6 great-grandchildren also, several nieces, nephews, and thousands of Brothers worldwide. Harry served as the International President of the Outlaws MC. He was a loving father, grandfather, Badass Outlaw, and True 1%er. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, beginning at 4:00 PM until the start of the service on Saturday, March 16th at 10:30 AM all at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Procession from the fairgrounds to Bear Creek Cemetery will begin Saturday at 12:00 PM. Arrangements by Rogers' Funeral Homes, New Lebanon, Ohio.
