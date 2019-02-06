|
|
Harry Kazanjian
- - Harry Kazanjian Age 90, February 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Gregory Kazanjian, Denise (Jimmy) Williams and Roger Kazanjian. Dear brother of Julie (Harry) Couyoumjian, Agnes (late Chevy) Mezegian and the late Jack (the late Vera) Kazanjian.
Harry is also beloved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service at St. John's Armenian Church, 22001 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield.
Visitation Friday 10:00 a.m. until Harry's Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flower donations in Harry's memory are to St. John Armenian Church or Friends of Holy Etchmiadzin.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.
To send a loving message, please visit Harry's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 6, 2019