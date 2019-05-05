|
Harry L. Gilmore
- - Harry passed away on April 27, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Marianna for 73 years. Dear father of Lee, the late Melissa Davis (Jimmy), and Anne (fiancé James Harry Isotalo). Proud grandfather of Matthew Davis (Elizabeth) and devoted great-grandfather of Bailey, Nora, Morgan, and Paxton. He was also a loving brother-in-law and uncle to a large extended family. Memorial tributes to charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019