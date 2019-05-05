Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry L. Gilmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry L. Gilmore Obituary
Harry L. Gilmore

- - Harry passed away on April 27, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Marianna for 73 years. Dear father of Lee, the late Melissa Davis (Jimmy), and Anne (fiancé James Harry Isotalo). Proud grandfather of Matthew Davis (Elizabeth) and devoted great-grandfather of Bailey, Nora, Morgan, and Paxton. He was also a loving brother-in-law and uncle to a large extended family. Memorial tributes to charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now