Harry Lazar, age 91, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine for 69 years. Dear father of Ken, James and the late Robert. Loving grandfather of Ericka, Kassandra and Jameson. Proud great grandfather of Ada and Alivia. Dearest brother of Jack (the late Ann) Lazar and the late Joseph Lazar. Harry proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Private family services are to take place. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
