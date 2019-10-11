|
|
Harry Leroy Smith
Harry Leroy Smith was born May 24, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. Harry passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Harry was predeceased by his parents Eva and Austin Smith and his sister June Albright.
In addition to successful careers in the Printing and Real Estate industries, Harry was an avid hunter and fisherman, passionate about golf and soccer, loved all Detroit sports teams, and had a laugh that was truly infectious.
He coached youth soccer for many years in the Birmingham/Bloomfield area where he greatly enjoyed fostering a healthy environment for kids to learn the game, grow as players and people, and create lifetime friendships.
Harry is survived by his wife Penny Smith, his sons Jeffrey (Rebecca) Smith, NYC and Andrew (Judi) Smith, Kennett Square, PA, and stepdaughter Alison (Eric) Mengel, Denver, CO. Grandchildren Reagan and Jillian Smith, Cooper and Riley Smith, and Reed, Tyler and Cole Mengel. He is also survived by his Sister Judy Ankenbrandt, in addition to Nephew Michael and Nieces Vickey, Susan, Cindy, Chris and Cathy. A private family celebration of Harry's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, that awards college scholarships to high achieving caddies with limited financial means. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019