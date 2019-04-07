Services
Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
6080 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(269) 375-2900
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
15089 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
15089 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI
Livonia - Age 90, died April 1, 2019 in Livonia. Harry was born July 8, 1928 in Kalamazoo, the son of Michael and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Wheeler. Harry is preceded in death by his brothers: Thomas, John and Bill. He is survived by 2 nieces and a nephew; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Spend time with his family and friends on Monday (Apr. 8) from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh Rd; Livonia, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Following mass, food and fellowship will be shared at Cantoro, 15550 N. Haggerty Rd; Plymouth. Interment with Military Honors at 5:00 PM in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 2003 Mt. Olivet Rd; Kalamazoo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Edith Catholic Church, Livonia or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kalamazoo. Please visit Harry's personal webpage at www.BetzlerFuneralHome.com, where you can archive a favorite memory or photo of him and sign his online guestbook. Arrangements by Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive; Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
